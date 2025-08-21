Kenya, US Begin Talks On Reciprocal Trade Pact

Trade and Industry Development Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui has met the United States Trade Representative (USTR), Ambassador Jamieson Greer, in Washington D.C. for discussions on a reciprocal trade agreement.

The talks mark an important step in strengthening trade relations between the two countries, which have enjoyed a longstanding strategic partnership.

Kinyanjui said the meeting followed earlier talks he held with Amb. Greer in March 2025 and those led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in May 2025. He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to pursuing a deal that will open new opportunities for Kenyan products in the American market.

“Kenya is deeply interested in the commencement of formal negotiations with the United States government. A reciprocal trade agreement is crucial for securing long-term access to the U.S. market for Kenyan products and will provide the stability needed to unlock new investments,” Kinyanjui said.

He added that several U.S. firms have already shown strong interest in setting up or expanding operations in Kenya, noting that a trade framework would be a key enabler of growth.

Ambassador Greer welcomed Kenya’s push to strengthen ties, saying:

“We applaud Kenya’s focus on strengthening trade with the United States. Let’s build a partnership that leverages the growth of the manufacturing sector in America while providing a market for Kenyan products which cannot be sourced locally.”

In 2024, Kenya’s trade volumes with the United States stood at $1.5 billion. Both sides agreed to initiate the process of establishing a reciprocal trade agreement.