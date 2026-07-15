Kenya, US sign Sh206 billion health cooperation agreement to strengthen healthcare system

Kenya and the United States have signed the Strategic Objective Grant Agreement (SOAG) under the Kenya–United States Health Cooperation Framework, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale joined National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in witnessing the signing ceremony held at the National Treasury headquarters in Nairobi.

The agreement was signed in the presence of a United States delegation led by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns.

According to the Ministry of Health, the SOAG provides a structured framework for Kenya–US health cooperation by outlining shared strategic priorities, financing arrangements, implementation targets and performance measures to guide joint health interventions while enhancing transparency and accountability.

The ministry said the agreement follows months of consultations and technical engagements between the two governments aimed at aligning the programme with Kenya’s health sector priorities.

It also places emphasis on strengthening national institutions and health systems, improving supply chain resilience and building local capacity.

Over the next five years, the framework is expected to mobilise approximately US$1.6 billion (about Sh206 billion) to support Kenya’s health agenda and accelerate the country’s transition towards a resilient, self-sustaining and increasingly domestically financed healthcare system.

The areas of cooperation include reforms at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), intensified efforts to combat HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, expansion of digital health services through the Digital Health Superhighway, health systems strengthening and improved access to affordable, quality healthcare.

Duale reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to a government-to-government cooperation model anchored on national ownership, accountability and prudent use of public resources.

He said the approach is intended to ensure development investments deliver measurable and sustainable health outcomes for Kenyans.

The agreement is also expected to strengthen Kenya–United States collaboration in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the Taifa Care programme, while supporting disease prevention and control, improving health service delivery and building a more responsive and resilient health system capable of addressing current and emerging public health challenges.