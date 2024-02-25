Kenyan Athlete Charles Kipsang Dies After Finishing A Race In Cameroon

Kenya’s athletics fraternity mourns yet another devastating loss as news emerges of Charles Kipsang’s untimely demise during a race in Cameroon.

Reports from Cameroonian media indicate that Kipsang collapsed and tragically passed away in the middle of the Cameroon mountain race on Saturday, February 24, marking the third death to rock the Kenyan athletic community in just two weeks.

Kipsang, a seasoned athlete, was a participant in the challenging mountain race, where he reportedly led until the final kilometre before collapsing shortly after crossing the finish line.

Despite immediate medical attention at the scene, including efforts to resuscitate him, Kipsang succumbed en route to the Buea Regional Hospital.

The 32-year-old athlete, who secured 16th place in the race, had shown no prior signs of health complications, aside from the typical fatigue associated with endurance events.

Cameroon’s South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai has stated that investigations into the cause of Kipsang’s sudden death are ongoing.

“When the Minister and myself had left the stadium, some 30 minutes after, we were informed that when he was going to collect his prize, he fell and collapsed,” as quoted by Essentially Sports.

This marked Kipsang’s fourth participation in the Cameroon Mountain Race of Hope, competing in the Men’s Senior Category. Kenya One Sports reports that a total of 19 Kenyan athletes took part in the 29th edition of the race.

Kipsang’s tragic passing follows closely on the heels of two other prominent deaths within the Kenyan athletic community.

World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum met a fatal accident on February 11, alongside his Rwandese coach, Gervais Hakizimana, when their vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree.

Kiptum, aged 24, had recently set a world record at the Chicago Marathon, which was ratified just five days before his untimely demise. His funeral took place on February 23, with President William Ruto leading mourners at the solemn ceremony held at the Chepkorio Showgrounds in Uasin Gishu.

Additionally, the sporting world mourned the loss of Henry Rono, a legendary athlete renowned for his remarkable achievements in track and field. Rono, aged 72, passed away on February 15, leaving behind a legacy of breaking four world records within a span of 81 days in 1978.