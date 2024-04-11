Kenyan Catholic Bishops Decry Government’s Work Permit Fee Hike For Missionaries

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has expressed dismay over the government’s decision to increase work permit charges for missionaries from Sh15,000 to Sh150,000.

In a press briefing held on Thursday, April 11, the bishops criticized the move, labeling it as unethical and lacking in gratitude towards individuals dedicating their lives to serving the community.

“We are surprised by the exorbitant increase in the Work Permit Charges paid for Missionaries, from Kshs 15,000 to Kshs 150,000. This is absolutely unethical and shows lack of gratitude to people dedicating their lives to the good of society,” stated the bishops.

KCCB urged the government to reconsider its stance and zero-rate the work permit charges for missionaries, emphasizing that their selfless work deserves appreciation and support from the state.

“We as a country, in fact, should be showing gratitude and appreciation through giving waivers to priests, religious men and women, and other social missionary volunteers who come to complement our social engagement. We request that their work permit be zero-rated,” urged the religious leaders.

Additionally, the Catholic bishops called on the government to promptly settle the outstanding debts amounting to more than Ksh2 billion owed to Catholic hospitals by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

They emphasized the detrimental impact of these unpaid debts on the operations of Catholic health facilities, including the purchase of medicines and payment of staff.

“The effect is that most of our hospitals are crippled and unable to operate optimally,” lamented the bishops.

Furthermore, KCCB highlighted the ongoing doctors’ strike as a pressing issue affecting mission hospitals’ ability to provide adequate healthcare services to patients.

They urged both the government and health workers to seek a working arrangement to end the strike and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for all Kenyans.

The escalating challenges faced by NHIF, including outstanding debts and disruptions in healthcare services, have raised concerns about the state’s readiness for the transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA) in July.

However, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha assured stakeholders of a smooth transition, emphasizing the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of all stakeholders.

“There should be no fear or panic, it’s all for the greater good. As a ministry, your welfare is our top priority, including the protection of all your hard-earned benefits,” reassured Nakhumicha.