Kenyan Living in US Attacked at Limuru Home Moments After Arrival

A 54-year-old man who lives in the US was injured in an attack on his home in Tigoni area, Limuru, Kiambu County.

Daniel Mbuthi told police he had arrived at his Kentmere Homes residence when a group of thugs struck.

The incident on Monday morning, police said. He had arrived in the country on August 25 and probably the attackers were aware of the same, police said.

An unknown number of thugs raided the home at about 4 a.m. on Monday and ransacked it as they held the man hostage.

According to police, they stole four mobile phones and a laptop before they disappeared to an unknown destination.

During the incident, Mbuthi sustained some injuries on the head and was rushed to hospital. He was still admitted in the hospital on Tuesday but in stable condition, officials said.

Police say no arrest has been made so far.

Most homes in the area are deserted because of such incidents.

Meanwhile, police in Makuyu, Murang’a County are investigating an incident in which a woman was carjacked and robbed of cash and valuables.

The woman said she was driving from Thika Sports Club, when she was confronted by two men one armed with a pistol.

They forced themselves into her car and she was forced to the rear seat, as one of them took control of the vehicle as the other one ransacked her.

She was then robbed of her bank ATM card which they demanded its pin number.

The woman said they drove up to Kabati area, where she was abandoned with her vehicle as the robbers escaped on foot without injuring her.

She then drove herself up to Makuyu police station, where she reported the matter.

Police say they are looking for the gang.

