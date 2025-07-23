Kenyan Man On Death Row In Saudi Arabia Freed After Sh129 Million Blood Money Settlement

Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan national who had been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for manslaughter, has been released and is expected to return home today after the family of the deceased accepted diyya (blood money) amounting to approximately Sh129 million.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, confirmed that the release followed months of intense diplomatic negotiations led by President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi, Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’oei, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

In July last year, while addressing the Senate, CS Mudavadi said the Ministry had intervened to stop the execution, adding that he had personally written to the Saudi Foreign Minister seeking clemency for Munyakho.

“The execution was deferred and did not take place,” Mudavadi told the Senate at the time.

Following the death sentence, Mudavadi made a formal appeal for clemency, leading to a postponement of the execution initially scheduled for May 15. This delay gave room for negotiations over the blood money demanded by the victim’s family.

President Ruto also reached out directly to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, to request more time for the diplomatic efforts.

“Mr. Munyakho’s release is the result of months of high-level diplomatic engagement between Nairobi and Riyadh, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of its citizens abroad,” a statement from the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s office read.

Mudavadi had also met with Munyakho’s family in Kenya, who were struggling to raise the large compensation amount. Together with PS Sing’oei, they engaged the deceased’s family in Saudi Arabia and managed to negotiate the amount down, allowing for a faster resolution.

The Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh has already issued Munyakho an Emergency Travel Document, as his passport had expired during his time in prison. Saudi authorities have agreed to cover the full cost of his deportation.