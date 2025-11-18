Kenyan New Online Accounts Face Rising Digital Fraud Risk as Global Attacks Surge —Report

Kenya is facing a growing digital fraud threat, with new data showing that 4.4% of all new online account-creation attempts in the country were flagged as suspected fraud in the first half of 2025.

This is the highest rate among local digital activities tracked in Kenya, according to the latest TransUnion global fraud report.

The findings place Kenya within a broader global trend, where fraud targeting new online accounts remains the riskiest point in the consumer digital journey.

Worldwide, 8.3% of account-creation attempts were suspected to be fraudulent, driven by expanding use of AI-powered impersonation, social engineering, and stolen identities.

Released on Tuesday, the TransUnion H2 2025 Update to the Top Fraud Trends Report draws from billions of transactions across more than 40,000 websites and apps in 18 countries.

Beyond new accounts, fraudsters are increasingly targeting existing online accounts. Globally, digital account-takeover (ATO) attacks jumped 21% between H1 2024 and H1 2025, and have risen 141% since 2021, signaling a shift toward long-term, high-impact digital intrusion methods.

“Account-takeover incidents rose 21% year-over-year in H1 2025; businesses should move from reactive to layered, proactive controls including identity intelligence and behavioural analytics,” said Amritha Reddy, senior director of fraud product management at TransUnion Africa.

Gaming Sector Emerges as Kenya’s Biggest Fraud Target

Kenya’s gaming industry — including online betting and poker platforms — recorded the highest suspected fraud rate in the country at 10.4%, far exceeding most sectors. This was followed by logistics (7.8%) and government services (7.5%).

The significant increase in gaming-related fraud reflects patterns seen globally, where entertainment and high-volume digital platforms are increasingly targeted by fraudsters looking for quick access points and financial gain.

Other industries recorded lower fraud rates: insurance (4.8%), retail (3.2%), online communities (2.6%), financial services (2.2%), telecoms (0.7%) and travel (0.1%).

Kenyans Report High Exposure to Scams

Kenyan consumers remain among the most frequently targeted by fraudsters worldwide. 81% of Kenyans surveyed said they had been targeted by a scam between February and May 2025, compared to 48% globally.

However, 19% of Kenyans said they had been targeted without realizing it — a gap that mirrors global trends in under-recognition of fraud attempts.

Vishing — where fraudsters use phone calls to trick victims — was the most common scam reported in Kenya (46%), slightly higher than money and gift card scams (45%), phishing emails (41%), and smishing text-message scams (39%).

Across Africa, Kenya recorded the second-highest percentage of people who said they actually fell victim to a fraud attempt, behind South Africa.

Despite the rising threat, TransUnion notes that Kenya is making significant progress in fraud prevention, especially within financial services. Banks and digital lenders are increasingly adopting AI-driven fraud detection tools, biometric verification, and customer education campaigns.

“Kenya is advancing in fraud prevention, but more needs to be done—especially in the gaming sector, where protections must include identity, device and behavioural analytics,” said Reddy. “A safer digital Kenya is achievable when trust becomes a shared responsibility.”

TransUnion encouraged consumers to regularly check their credit reports and monitor suspicious activity as scammers continue to evolve their tactics.

The fraud report includes data from Kenya and more than 20 other markets across Africa, the Americas, Europe and Asia.