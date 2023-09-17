Kenyan Nurses Face New Requirements For Employment In Saudi Arabia

The Kenyan government, through the National Employment Authority (NEA), has introduced a set of requirements for Kenyan nurses aspiring to work in Saudi Arabia.

This development was announced by NEA during a preparatory meeting between Kenyan delegates and representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Saudi Arabia has expressed its keen interest in recruiting additional healthcare professionals from Kenya, with a particular focus on nursing personnel.

The Employment Authority unveiled the new prerequisites on Sunday, revealing that Kenyan nurses interested in pursuing opportunities in Saudi Arabia will need to undergo a rigorous evaluation process.

This process begins with a comprehensive written examination, marking the initial step in their journey towards securing positions in KSA. Importantly, all prospective nursing candidates must successfully pass the interview phase.

Once candidates have successfully cleared the comprehensive written exam, they will be required to undergo an oratory proficiency test.

These assessments aim to ensure that the selected healthcare workers meet the necessary standards for employment in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Contemplates Chinese Proposal For Nuclear Power Plant As US Conditions Raise Concerns

In addition to these assessments, Kenyan healthcare professionals who are granted employment in Saudi Arabia will benefit from a range of incentives.

These include round-trip air tickets, a generous allowance of 35 paid vacation days, access to suitable housing, meal provisions, comprehensive insurance coverage, and transportation support.

This move comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bolster its healthcare workforce by recruiting skilled medical professionals from Kenya.

Beyond its collaboration with KSA, Kenya has also established bilateral agreements in the healthcare sector with other nations.

In 2021, Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Kingdom (UK), paving the way for the deployment of 20,000 Kenyan nurses to work in UK hospitals as part of a mutually beneficial partnership in the healthcare field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...