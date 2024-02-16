Kenyan Teaches 50 Hours of Science Non-stop in Record Bid

Kenyan science teacher, Rose Tata Wekesa, appears to have broken the world record for the longest non-stop science lesson.

The classroom laboratory, in Nairobi, erupted into loud cheers as the clock reached 50 hours.

But Ms Wekesa was not finished and has pressed on beyond the 50-hours target. The record will now need to be verified by Guinness World Records.

She is a biology and chemistry teacher at St. Austin’s Academy, an international school in Nairobi.

Last month she said she was undertaking the challenge because she wanted “to show the doable and interesting side of science”.

She added: “I want to motivate young ones in school who want to become teachers by showing a teacher can achieve greater things beyond the classroom.”

Her attempt was live-streamed online and was taking place at the Multimedia University in Kenya from Thursday, February 15.