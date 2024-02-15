Kenyans Advised To Get 50-Page Passports

The government wants those in need of passports to apply for the 50-page document due to delayed delivery of the 34-page one.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura gave the advice to Kenyans with urgent passport needs.

Mwaura explained that the existing printing machine at Nyayo House has continued to experience challenges, adding that the government had already procured two new machines to address the same.

Some Kenyans applying for passports have lamented that they have waited for the travel documents for over six months despite completing all the required processes.

“The shortage has been caused by slow delivery of the booklets by the supplier. The documents are usually printed outside the country for security reasons leaving only the applicant’s Bio-data page to be printed locally upon application.”

“A consignment of the booklets is on the way and will land in the country soon and the problem will be a thing of the past. In the meantime, those with urgent needs for a passport are advised to apply for the 50-page passports which are in plenty,” he said.

The fee for the standard 34-page passport application currently stands at Sh4,500 while the 50-page ordinary passport costs Sh6,000.

Mwaura added the government is also aware of the problem of acquiring identity cards by eligible youths which has been caused by a court order suspending the production of the third generation Identity Cards.

“An appeal has been made on the case. As we speak 600,000 applications for the cards are pending at the civil registration offices countrywide even as some other 684,000 IDs lie uncollected by the applicants across the country,” he said.

He said once the appeal is granted the government will embark on massive production of the vital identification documents with the aim of clearing the backlog within the shortest time possible. “We appeal to those yet to collect their documents to do so, in order to avoid inconveniences in their official as well as private transactions.”

There is a challenge in producing the crucial documents by the government which has affected among others the issue of traveling and business transactions.