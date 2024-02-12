Renewing your passport in Kenya is a straightforward process that ensures you can continue to travel internationally without any disruptions. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to renew your passport in Kenya, covering everything from eligibility requirements to application procedures.

Check Your Eligibility

Before you begin the passport renewal process, ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria. Typically, you can renew your passport if your current passport is about to expire or has already expired, and it was issued when you were 18 years or older.

Prepare Required Documents

Gather all the necessary documents for passport renewal, including:

A duly completed passport application form.

Your original Kenyan national identity card or a copy of your birth certificate.

Two recent passport-size photographs with a white background.

Your current/expired passport.

Pay the Passport Renewal Fee

Visit the eCitizen portal (www.ecitizen.go.ke) and log in or create an account if you haven’t already. Proceed to the Department of Immigration Services section and select the passport renewal option. Pay the applicable passport renewal fee online using mobile money or other available payment methods.

Book an Appointment

After payment, schedule an appointment for passport submission and biometric data capture at the nearest Immigration office. Choose a convenient date and time for your appointment.

Visit the Immigration Office

On the scheduled appointment day, visit the Immigration office with all the required documents. Present your application form, identification documents, passport photos, and payment receipt to the Immigration officer.

Biometric Data Capture

At the Immigration office, your biometric data, including fingerprints and digital photograph, will be captured as part of the passport renewal process. Ensure you cooperate with the officers and follow their instructions.

Await Processing and Collection

After completing the biometric data capture, your passport renewal application will undergo processing. You will receive a notification via SMS or email once your new passport is ready for collection. This process typically takes a few weeks.

Collect Your New Passport

Return to the Immigration office on the specified date to collect your renewed passport. Present the collection notification and your old passport for verification. Upon confirmation, you’ll receive your new passport.

