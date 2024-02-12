How To Screen Record On iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Screen recording on your iPhone allows you to capture and share what’s happening on your screen, whether it’s for demonstrating an app, sharing gameplay, or creating tutorials. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps on how to screen record on iPhone.
- Enable Screen Recording in the Control Center
- Start by opening the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
- Scroll down and tap on “Control Center.”
- Tap on “Customize Controls.”
- Scroll down to find “Screen Recording” and tap on the green plus icon next to it to add it to your Control Center. You’ll see it move up to the “Include” section.
- Access Control Center
- Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen (or swipe up from the bottom edge on older iPhone models) to open Control Center.
- Start Screen Recording
- In Control Center, locate the “Screen Recording” button, which looks like a solid circle inside a circle.
- Tap on the “Screen Recording” button. You may see a countdown timer of 3 seconds before recording starts.
- Record Your Screen
- Once the recording starts, you’ll see a red status bar at the top of your screen indicating that the recording is in progress.
- Perform whatever actions you want to capture on your screen. You can switch between apps, navigate menus, or demonstrate features.
- Stop Screen Recording
- To stop the recording, tap on the red status bar at the top of the screen.
- Alternatively, you can open Control Center again and tap on the “Screen Recording” button. You’ll see a prompt asking if you want to stop the recording. Tap on “Stop.”
- Save or Share Your Recording
- After stopping the recording, you’ll see a notification informing you that the screen recording was saved to your Photos app.
- Open the Photos app to access your screen recording. You can view, edit, and share it from there like any other video.
Also Read: How To Deactivate Your Facebook Account: A Step-By-Step Guide
