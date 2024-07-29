Kenyans No Longer Need Appointments To Collect Passports

Kenyans will no longer need to book an appointment to collect their passports.

This comes as the government intensifies efforts to export labor.

The Immigration Department confirmed on Sunday that it is listening to and addressing all concerns.

“We have simplified the process of passport delivery: applicants are no longer required to book an appointment to collect passports,” the department stated.

President William Ruto announced on Sunday while in Mombasa during President’s Town Hall that more than 400,000 job vacancies are already available abroad.

Also Read: Five Ways President Ruto Is Creating Jobs In Kenya

He also revealed that he is in the process of signing 19 bilateral labor agreements with various countries, with Germany already on board.

“I have negotiated many opportunities,” said President Ruto.

“I have been traveling to connect Kenyans to jobs within and outside the country.”

Exporting labor is one of Ruto’s five key strategies to create jobs.

Other interventions include the housing program, digital superhighway, local manufacturing, and special economic zones.

Ruto earlier revealed that obtaining a passport has been streamlined and now takes only one week.

He added that for those securing jobs abroad, the government will cover the cost of their air tickets.