Kenyans Will Feel Kenya Kwanza’s Positive Impact This Year – Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured Kenyans that they will witness the positive impact of the Kenya Kwanza administration this year.

In his New Year message, Mudavadi encouraged Kenyans to remain hardworking and peaceful, expressing optimism about the country’s future.

“This is the year that Kenyans will realize the good and strong foundation that Kenya Kwanza has put in place for the great trajectory of our beloved nation,” he said.

Since President William Ruto’s government took office in 2022, economic challenges and controversial policies have sparked public discontent.

Key initiatives like the housing levy and the Finance Bill 2024 faced widespread opposition, with some ending up in court.

The housing levy, initially rejected, was later upheld by the Supreme Court, while the Finance Bill led to unprecedented protests, including the burning of a section of Parliament.

The public cited over-taxation as a major concern, prompting President Ruto to decline signing the bill into law.

Meanwhile, ODM leader Raila Odinga has called for dialogue to address the country’s challenges. In his New Year message, Raila emphasized the importance of unity and finding joint solutions to secure Kenya’s stability.

“It is up to us, as Kenyans, to decide whether to carry on divided, bitter, and cursing into 2026, or to find a way of coming to the table, discussing our problems jointly, and agreeing on a mutual solution that secures our country and provides a template for our beloved continent of Africa,” he said.