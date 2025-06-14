Kenya’s Divas Set for UAE Netball Cup Showdown Against Top-Ranked Namibia

Kenya’s national women’s netball team, the Divas, arrived in Dubai on Friday ahead of their opening match against tournament favorites Namibia in the inaugural UAE Netball Cup, set to begin on Sunday.

The tournament, scheduled from June 15 to 21, will be played in a round-robin format at the Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Stadium at Al Nasr Club.

Namibia, Singapore, UAE, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States are competing alongside Kenya.

Netball Kenya President Immaculate Kavutha hailed the team’s participation as a major milestone in their journey toward global recognition.

“This event is part of the official world ranking calendar. It reflects the team’s growth, commitment, and the incredible backing from the Kenyan government,” said Kavutha.

Namibia, popularly known as the Debmarine Desert Jewels, is the tournament’s top-ranked team at 18th in the world. Kenya enters the competition ranked 25th, having made steady progress under Ugandan head coach Mugisha Ali, who took charge when the team was ranked 40th globally.

“We want to bring real depth and energy to this fantastic tournament. The players are in great spirits after three weeks of intense preparations. Our goal is to improve our world ranking,” said Ali.

Team captain Parin Simiyu remains confident about their chances, citing the team’s growing international exposure.

“Our goal is not just to compete – but to win the UAE Cup and raise our world ranking. The Divas are fired up and have worked incredibly hard toward this goal,” said Simiyu.

In addition to the UAE tournament, Netball Kenya Federation Secretary General Millicent Busolo confirmed the Divas will also compete in international tournaments in Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Trinidad & Tobago as part of their roadmap to the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Netball National Team

Paris Simiyu, Hellen Sinoya, Pauline Ramadhan , Teresa Othuon, Irine Atieno, Mary Atieno, Elsa Ndong, Lucy Akumu, Dorine Akinyi, Nelly Mohammed, Winfred Oyugi, Cynthia Milanya, Delilah Akinyi, Vidah Adhiambo.