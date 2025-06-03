Kenyatta National Hospital Gives 7-Day Notice To Claim 124 Unclaimed Bodies

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has issued a seven-day notice to the public to identify and collect 124 unclaimed bodies currently being held at its mortuary.

In a public notice published in the MyGov newspaper on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the hospital urged families and friends of missing persons to visit its Farewell Home and help identify the bodies before the notice period lapses.

“Kenyatta National Hospital is in possession of a number of unclaimed bodies at its Farewell Home. Pursuant to the Public Health Act Cap 242 [Public Mortuaries Rules, 1991], interested members of the public are therefore requested to identify and collect the bodies within seven days. Failure to do so will compel the hospital to seek a court order to dispose of them,” the notice stated.

According to the Public Health (Public Mortuaries) Rules of 1991, a body should not be kept in a public mortuary for more than 10 days.

If unclaimed, the responsible party may incur a fine of Sh100 per day. In cases where legal processes delay the collection, the next of kin must inform the Medical Officer of Health, who will decide on the next steps.