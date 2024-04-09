Does Kerry Washington Have Siblings? A Look at Her Upbringing and Inner Circle

Kerry Washington is an American actress, television show producer and film director, best known for her role as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series Scandal.

She has received critical acclaim for her work, including winning the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award for Ray at the NAACP Image Awards in 2005.

Kerry is also known for her activism, particularly in supporting women’s cancer programs, LGBT rights and voter registration drives.

She has been named an honorary chairperson of the GLSEN Respect Awards and received the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2015.

Kerry is also a member of the Creative Coalition and V-Day, global movements that bring awareness to violence against women and girls.

She has endorsed political candidates, including Hillary Clinton for president and Stacey Abrams for the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election.

Kerry was born in New York City and attended George Washington University before pursuing her acting career.

Does Kerry Washington have siblings?

Kerry does not have any siblings.

She was raised as an only child in the Bronx, New York, by her parents, Valerie and Earl Washington.

In her memoir, Thicker Than Water, Kerry reveals that she discovered a family secret about her biological father later in life, highlighting the unique dynamics of her immediate family.

Parents

Kerry’s parents are Valerie and Earl Washington.

Valerie, a college professor who taught education, was also a former elementary school teacher.

She has been a guest on Kerry’s Street You Grew Up On series, discussing their upbringing in the Bronx.

Valerie encouraged Kerry to pursue a more stable career like law, reflecting her desire for Kerry’s success.

Earl, Kerry’s dad, worked as a real estate broker while she was growing up.

He made appearances in some of Kerry’s social media videos and was involved in some of her projects.

In her memoir, Kerry reveals a significant family secret about her biological father, which had a profound impact on her and her relationship with her parents.

This revelation led to a transformative process within the family, fostering a deeper understanding of their dynamics and history.

Career

Kerry earned a degree in performance studies from George Washington University and began her acting career with the 2000 film Our Song.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series Scandal, which aired from 2012 to 2018.

Throughout her career, Kerry has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Ray, The Last King of Scotland, Django Unchained, Little Fires Everywhere, Cars 3 and Confirmation.

She has earned critical acclaim for her work, including two Emmy nominations and an NAACP Image Award for her role in Ray.

In addition to her acting career, Kerry is an activist and supports various social and political causes.

She is a member of the Creative Coalition and sits on the board of V-Day, an organization that works to end violence against women.

Kerry has also been involved in voter registration drives and has endorsed political candidates, including President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams for the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election.

She is married to former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, and they have two children together.

Kerry is also a stepmother to Asomugha’s daughter from a previous relationship.

She is known for keeping something from every character she plays as a memento, such as an item of wardrobe or a piece of furniture from the character’s house.