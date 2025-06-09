KETRACO Energizes Awendo–Isebania Power Line To Boost Electricity Supply In Migori, South Nyanza

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) has completed and energized the Awendo–Isebania (Masaba) Transmission Line, marking a major step in strengthening electricity supply in Migori County and the wider South Nyanza region.

The new power line runs 28 kilometers and carries 132 kilovolts (kV). It is part of the Kenya Power Transmission Expansion Project (KPTEP), which aims to improve electricity access in areas that have long been underserved.

As part of the project, KETRACO has also built a new 132kV substation at Isebania (Masaba) and expanded the existing 132/33kV Awendo Substation.

The construction was done by China Aerospace Construction Group Co., Ltd. (CACGC), with funding from the Government of Kenya and the EXIM Bank of China. The entire project cost Ksh 1.32 billion.

A new bulk supply point set up at Masaba will now directly serve the towns of Isebania, Migori, and Kehancha. This will shorten Kenya Power’s distribution lines, which means fewer power outages and faster restoration whenever faults occur.

The improved power supply is expected to benefit key institutions in the region, including Sony Sugar Factory, Migori County Referral Hospital, Getonyanya Sweet Potatoes Factory, and the Isebania One Border Post. Small businesses and local industries are also expected to grow due to the more reliable electricity.

In the past, the region relied on an outdated 33/11kV line stretching nearly 26 kilometers from Awendo Substation. That system often failed, especially with increasing electricity demand, causing frequent blackouts and unstable power.

KETRACO Managing Director, John Mativo, praised the project, saying it will have a big impact on the region.

“By introducing a new bulk supply point at Masaba, we’re significantly reducing line losses and improving voltage stability. This is a game-changer for Migori and the greater South Nyanza,” said Dr. Mativo.

The energized transmission line draws its power from the upgraded Awendo Substation, which now uses both hydroelectric energy from the Sondu plant and geothermal power from Olkaria.