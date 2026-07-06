Drama as Keumbu attack suspects fail to plead after prosecution no-show

A dramatic twist unfolded at the Kisii Law Courts on Monday after seven suspects linked to the deadly Friday attack on the Linda Mwananchi convoy in Keumbu failed to take a plea when both the investigating officer and the prosecutor failed to appear in court.

The unexpected absence brought proceedings to a standstill, forcing Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Jeruto to postpone the plea and order that the suspects remain in custody until the prosecution is ready to proceed.

The seven suspects—six men and one woman—were arrested over the weekend in connection with the violent ambush that left one person dead and several others injured. The attack also damaged multiple vehicles, including one carrying former Chief Justice David Maraga.

Tension gripped the packed courtroom as the suspects, dressed in hoodies and face masks, were escorted into the dock, concealing their identities from the public and the media.

Investigators believe the suspects are members of the notorious Ebirongo group, accused of attacking the Linda Mwananchi convoy with stones and batons as it stopped in Keumbu while travelling to Keroka.

In an unusual moment, Magistrate Jeruto acknowledged the heavy media presence in court.

“I am attracted by the presence of the media in the courtroom. Media, what case do you want so that I can deal with it first before other matters?” she remarked.

Moments later, however, it emerged that neither the prosecutor nor the investigating officer was present to present the case, bringing the proceedings to an abrupt halt.

The magistrate directed that the suspects be taken back to the court cells before later ordering that they remain in custody at Kisii Police Station until the prosecution is ready to proceed. By press time, the suspects had not been returned to court.

The arrests followed an intensive police investigation after videos of the attack circulated widely on social media. Detectives are said to have relied on the footage, together with witness statements, to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The court delay frustrated relatives of the accused, many of whom had arrived early expecting to witness the plea-taking.

The Linda Mwananchi movement has condemned the attack and called for swift justice for the victim, the injured, and those whose property was destroyed.

Meanwhile, investigations have widened, with police summoning MP Zaheer Jhanda to record a statement after he was linked to the unrest. Detectives say the investigation remains active and that more arrests are likely.

The deadly violence in Keumbu has renewed concerns over rising political intolerance in Kisii, with growing calls for authorities to ensure all those responsible are held accountable through the justice system.