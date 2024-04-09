Kevin Durant Siblings: The Durant Family’s Basketball Legacy

Kevin Durant is a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, with numerous accolades including two NBA championships, an NBA Most Valuable Player Award and four NBA scoring titles.

Kevin has played for several teams throughout his career, including the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder), Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and most recently, the Phoenix Suns.

Off the court, he is known for his philanthropy and has been named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Siblings

Kevin has three siblings, two brothers and a sister.

His brothers are Tony Durant and Rayvonne Pratt, while his sister is Brianna Pratt.

Tony, the oldest of the siblings, shares a close bond with Kevin and has a passion for basketball like his brother.

He played basketball up to the collegiate level and now coaches a team called Team Thrill.

Rayvonne Pratt, Kevin’s younger brother, leads a more private life compared to his siblings and has not been in the public eye as much.

Brianna Pratt is Kevin’s sister, completing the quartet of siblings who grew up together in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Parents

Kevin’s parents are Wanda Durant and Wayne Pratt.

Wayne Pratt left the family when Kevin was an infant but eventually reconnected with him when he was 13 years old.

Despite some challenges and periods of absence, Wayne has worked on building a relationship with his son, supporting him through his basketball career and major decisions, such as Kevin’s move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Wanda has been a significant figure in his life, raising him as a single parent and being a source of inspiration and support.

She is known for her motivational speaking, philanthropy work, and unwavering support for her son both on and off the basketball court.

College career

Kevin’s college career was spent at the University of Texas, where he played for the Longhorns during the 2006-07 season.

Despite playing just one season, he made a significant impact on the team and the college basketball world. He led the Big 12 Conference in scoring average (25.8 points per game), rebounding average (11.1 rebounds per game) and blocked shots (67).

His impressive performance earned him the title of the first freshman to earn consensus national College Player of the Year honors.

Kevin’s game was characterized by his perimeter-oriented offense, which was unique for a player of his height (6-9 as a freshman, now around 7-feet tall).

He scored at least 30 points 11 times in 35 games, had 20 double-doubles, and even scored 37 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a single game against Texas Tech.

Pro career

Kevin’s NBA career statistics include leading the league in scoring average during multiple seasons and achieving numerous records with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has also been named to the All-NBA and All-Star teams multiple times throughout his career.