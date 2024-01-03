Kevin Federline’s Net Worth

Kevin Federline, recognized for his roles as a dancer, “rapper,” fashion model, and actor, holds a net worth of $1.5 million. Widely known for his past marriage to pop sensation Britney Spears, Federline has navigated through various entertainment ventures and reality shows.

Kevin Federline Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth March 21, 1978 Place of Birth Fresno, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Rapper, Singer, Dancer, Fashion Model

Early Life

Born on March 21, 1978, in Fresno, California, as Kevin Earl Federline, he faced the challenges of divorce early in life when his parents separated at the age of 8. Moving between locations, Federline dropped out of school during his freshman year but found his passion in dance. He embarked on a career as a backup dancer for renowned artists such as Michael Jackson, Pink, Destiny’s Child, and even Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend.

Britney & Kevin: Chaotic

Federline’s life took a dramatic turn when he entered into a high-profile relationship with Britney Spears. The duo married in 2004 after a whirlwind romance and later starred in the reality series “Britney & Kevin: Chaotic” in 2005. Despite the show’s short duration, it provided a glimpse into their tumultuous relationship.

Music and Acting Ventures

In 2006, Federline ventured into the music scene with the release of his studio album “Playing with Fire.” The album featured singles like “PopoZão,” “Lose Control,” and “Privilege.” Although met with criticism, it marked his foray into the world of music. Federline also explored acting, making appearances on television series such as “The Drew Carey Show,” “Will & Grace,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “One Tree Hill.” Additionally, he graced the big screen in films like “You Got Served,” “The Onion Movie,” and “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love.”

Spousal Support

Following his separation from Britney Spears in 2008, Federline found himself in the spotlight for spousal support matters. Reports initially indicated a $20,000 per month arrangement, later rumored to have increased to $40,000. Legal battles ensued, with Kevin requesting $60,000 in 2019, citing insufficient income to support their sons. The final settlement remains undisclosed.

Personal Life

Kevin Federline’s personal life has been marked by relationships and parenthood. His early relationship with actress Shar Jackson resulted in the birth of two children, Kori and Kaleb. His marriage to Britney Spears brought forth sons Sean and Jayden. Custody disputes and legal battles characterized their post-divorce period, with Kevin eventually securing a favorable custody agreement.

In 2013, Federline married Victoria Prince, and they share two daughters, Jordan and Peyton. Financial challenges arose in 2013 when the IRS filed a federal tax lien against him for unpaid taxes amounting to $57,615.39.

Kevin Federline Net Worth

Kevin Federline net worth of $1.5 million reflects a journey that spans dance floors, reality shows, music endeavors, and the complexities of high-profile relationships.