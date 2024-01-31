Kevin Kang’ethe: US Fugitive Wanted for Murder of Lover to be Detained for 30 Days

A man who is wanted in the US for the murder of his girlfriend will remain in custody for 30 days pending investigations.

Kevin Kang’ethe was on Wednesday arraigned in Nairobi following his arrest in Westlands on Monday.

The fugitive is wanted in the US for the murder of Margaret Mbitu.

He is said to have killed her in Boston sometime between October 30 and November 4, 2023.

While detaining Kevin Kinyanjui Kangethe, senior principal magistrate Zainab Abdul noted that there was no objection to the prosecution application and the seriousness of the offence.

“Since there is no objection from the respondent and owing to the serious nature of the offence being investigated that is murder and further owing to the fact that the prosecution wishes to commence extradition proceedings against the respondent the same is allowed as prayed and the respondent to be detained at Muthaiga police station for a period of 30 days. we shall mention this matter on the 4th of March to confirm the status the extradition proceedings,” she ruled.

The prosecution plans to make several applications, including his extradition to the US for murder charges.

According to the DCI, both the suspect and the deceased were residents of Massachusetts, Boston and were in a relationship.

The court was told he has no fixed abode, as he has not been seen at his home in Thogoto, Kiambu County, since fleeing the US.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Nairobi commended the efforts of Kenyan law enforcement for apprehending the suspected murderer.

“United States law enforcement, the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions have been working side by side to locate and capture the fugitive,” said the Embassy on Tuesday.

“The United States and Kenya are committed to strengthening law enforcement cooperation to apprehend criminal offenders, eliminate criminal activities, and advance justice.”

He had an Interpol Red Notice on his head.

Kang’ethe had been on the run since November last year when he flew from USA to Kenya.

He has denied the murder claims in talks to his family.

Police at the Gigiri police station said they had informed authorities and were waiting for identifiers from the US police to help in facilitating the process of identifying the suspect.

Kenyan detectives had last November received a request from the US authorities to arrest Kang’ethe over the murder.

An arrest warrant was issued on November 2, after Massachusetts State Police found the body of 31-year-old Margaret in a car at Boston’s Logan Airport Central Parking garage the night before.

Officials in the US had also urged the suspect to surrender.

“We urge this suspect to turn himself in to authorities before he or anyone else gets hurt. We are making every effort possible to apprehend him and to begin the process of seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and those mourning her tragic death,” Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement then.