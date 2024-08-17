Kevin Sorbo’s Net Worth

Kevin Sorbo, a well-known actor recognized for his iconic roles in television series such as “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Andromeda,” has built a substantial net worth of $14 million. His career spans decades, and he has made a mark not only in mainstream entertainment but also in Christian films. Sorbo’s journey in the entertainment industry, however, is as controversial as it is successful, due to his outspoken political and religious views.

Net Worth of Kevin Sorbo

Kevin Sorbo net worth is estimated at $14 million, reflecting his long and varied career in acting, producing, and directing. His financial success has been bolstered by significant earnings from his television roles, film appearances, and real estate investments.

Early Life

Born in Mound, Minnesota, in 1958, Kevin Sorbo grew up in a Lutheran family with Norwegian roots. He attended Minnesota State University Moorhead, majoring in advertising and marketing. To support his education, Sorbo began working as a model, appearing in television and print advertisements. By the mid-1980s, he had expanded his modeling career internationally, working in Europe and Australia, and representing brands like Jim Beam bourbon whiskey.

Sorbo transitioned into acting in 1988, debuting in the HBO sitcom “1st & Ten.” Throughout the early 1990s, he made guest appearances in popular television series including “Santa Barbara,” “Cheers,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “The Commish.”

Breakthrough Role as Hercules

Kevin Sorbo’s career took a major leap forward in 1994 when he starred as the demigod Hercules in a series of five television films. The success of these films led to the creation of the syndicated television series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” which aired from 1995 to 1999. The show’s immense popularity made Sorbo an international star. In addition to starring in the series, Sorbo directed two episodes and co-wrote another, further showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

The success of “Hercules” also spawned the popular spinoff series “Xena: Warrior Princess,” where Sorbo reprised his role as Hercules in two episodes. He also lent his voice to the animated film “Hercules and Xena – The Animated Movie: The Battle for Mount Olympus.”

Further Television Career

After “Hercules,” Sorbo starred as Captain Dylan Hunt in the science fiction series “Andromeda,” which ran from 2000 to 2005. During this period, he made guest appearances on shows such as “Dharma & Greg,” “According to Jim,” and “Hope & Faith.” In 2006, Sorbo had a recurring role in the final season of “The O.C.” and appeared in several television films including “Last Chance Café” and “Avenging Angel.”

In the 2010s, Sorbo continued to appear in various television projects. Notably, he portrayed King Bar Gand of Daxam in the CW series “Supergirl” in 2017. His work in television has remained consistent, contributing significantly to his net worth.

Film Career

Kevin Sorbo made his film debut in 1993 with a role in “Slaughter of the Innocents.” He gained further recognition in 1997 with his first leading role in the fantasy film “Kull the Conqueror.” Throughout the 2000s, Sorbo starred in a variety of films, including the drama “Clipping Adam” and the action thrillers “Walking Tall: The Payback” and “Walking Tall: Lone Justice.”

In the 2010s, Sorbo appeared in numerous films, particularly within the fantasy and Christian genres. He starred in the “Mythica” series and played prominent roles in Christian-themed films such as “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light,” the latter of which he also directed. His involvement in faith-based cinema has cemented his status in the genre and expanded his audience.

Controversial Views

Kevin Sorbo is known for his controversial political and religious views, which have often overshadowed his acting career. A supporter of Donald Trump, Sorbo has been criticized for promoting conspiracy theories, including the false claim that liberals were responsible for the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. His outspoken nature has sparked backlash, particularly when he made inflammatory comments about Jews in relation to Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.”

Real Estate

Sorbo has also made significant investments in real estate. In 2001, he purchased a 12,500 square-foot mansion in Bridgehampton, New York, which he later rented out for as much as $275,000 per month during the summer. Despite attempts to sell the property, it remains in his possession. Additionally, Sorbo bought a home in Westlake Village, California, in 2008, which he has also struggled to sell despite multiple price adjustments.

Kevin Sorbo Wife

Kevin Sorbo married actress Sam Jenkins in 1998, whom he met while filming “Hercules.” The couple has three children: Braeden, Shane, and Octavia, and they reside in Park City, Utah.

Kevin Sorbo Health

In 1997, Sorbo suffered a serious health scare when an aneurysm in his shoulder led to four strokes, leaving him with a permanent 10% loss of vision. Despite these challenges, Sorbo recovered and has since become an advocate for stroke awareness, receiving recognition for his efforts from the American Academy of Neurology.