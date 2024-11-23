Key Suspect Arrested Over Shooting Of Man In Eastleigh, Linked To The Murder

A prime suspect was Friday arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man as he met his girlfriend in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The shooting happened near DD Plaza on November 9, 2024 and saw Abdirahim Abdullahi Ibrahim, 25 killed.

The suspect has also been linked to another fatal shooting that happened in 2023 in Mihango involving a police officer.

Police said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation acting on intelligence report conducted an operation within Kiambiu slums and apprehended one Paul Othiambo Owuodho alias “Fazul Muhamed” aged 27 over the incident.

According to police, the suspect is also connected to the murder of one police officer constable David Mayaka of DCI Makadara which occurred in Mihango Kayole area on August 23, 2023.

Mayaka was fatally shot by three men riding on a motorcycle as he attended to a stalled car.

A search was ongoing Saturday to recover the weapon used in both incidents.

National Police Service spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said they are pursuing various leads on the crimes the suspect may have committed.

Security cameras captured the Eastleigh shooting which showed the assailant pulling the trigger at close range.

Abdirahim was shot just below the ear, with the bullet exiting on the other side of the head.

The assailant then made away with his mobile phone, leaving the lady she was meeting stranded at the scene.

According to the family, Abdirahim had been seeing the lady who works in one of the restaurants in Eastleigh as a waitress, and the two had decided to meet that night when the incident happened.

The lady reported the matter to the Shauri Moyo Police Station. She was arrested as part of the probe and is in custody.

A postmortem conducted at the City Mortuary revealed that Abdirahim died due to excessive blood loss following a gunshot wound to the neck.

Eastleigh has been in the limelight over fatal incidents.

The incident comes days after a family of three was brutally murdered by a suspect who has since been arrested.

The suspect, Hashim Dagane Muhumed, 34, is believed to have killed a mother, her daughter and niece, and later killed a lady in a rented apartment in Lavington.

Police are investigating if he was a terror recruiter.

Officials say a squad has since been formed to investigate cases reported in the area. Dozens of suspects have been arrested and others deported. This comes amid reports most foreigners in the area linked to some of the crimes have gone into hiding.