Khalwale removed as Senate Majority Whip

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has announced the removal of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale as Senate Majority Chief Whip following a resolution by the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.#

In an official communication to the Senators on Tuesday, Speaker Kingi confirmed receiving minutes of a meeting held by the UDA party on December 2, 2025, that resolved to remove Khalwale as the Majority Whip.

The Speaker noted that the change met the minimum threshold required under law and has been effected forthwith.

In Khalwale’s place, Speaker Kingi noted that Bungoma Senator David Wakoli Wafula would take over the office.

“From the correspondence, the Minutes indicate a resolution to remove the Senate Majority Whip, Sen. (Dr.) Boni Khalwale, CBS, MP, in accordance with Standing Order 22(5). Consequently, the Majority Party elected Sen. David Wafula Wakoli, MP, in his place,” the communication read in part.

The development comes after months of a strained relationship between Khalwale and the UDA party following his decision to support rival candidate Seth Panyako (DAP-K) for the Malava seat instead of the ruling political outfit’s David Ndakwa.

Khalwale maintained his stance, citing that he had faced intimidation and threats from the UDA party, daring them to oust him from the Majority Whip position.

He also alleged that all his bodyguards were withdrawn without prior notice due to political differences.

“My security details have been pulled without any warning or explanation,” Khalwale claimed on November 26, 2025.

A court ordered the reinstatement of the security with immediate effect.