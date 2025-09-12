Khandi Alexander is an American dancer, choreographer, and actress with a net worth of $4 million. Over the years, she has earned acclaim for her versatile performances on both television and film, as well as for her contributions to dance and choreography. Alexander is best recognized for her role as Dr. Alexx Woods in the CBS series CSI: Miami and for her moving performance as Fran Boyd in the HBO miniseries The Corner (2000), which won multiple Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. Her extensive career includes standout roles in ER, NewsRadio, Scandal, and Treme.

Khandi Alexander Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth September 4, 1957 Place of Birth Jacksonville, Florida Nationality American Profession Dancer, Choreographer, and Actress

Early Life

Khandi Alexander was born Harriet Rene Alexander on September 4, 1957, in Jacksonville, Florida. She grew up in Queens, New York, where her father Henry owned a construction company and her mother Alverina was an opera and jazz singer. After attending Queensborough Community College, Alexander pursued her passion for performance and soon began making her mark in stage productions.

Stage and Dance Career

Alexander’s career began on Broadway with appearances in the musical Chicago (1975), Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ (1978), and Dreamgirls. She later shifted into choreography and became one of the most sought-after professionals in the music industry. Between 1988 and 1992, she choreographed Whitney Houston’s international tours. During the same period, she appeared as a dancer in Natalie Cole’s music video for Pink Cadillac.

Transition to Film

Her film debut came in 1985 with the thriller Streetwalkin’. She quickly expanded her filmography with notable roles in CB4 (1993) alongside Chris Rock, the action film Joshua Tree (1993), the Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993), and John Singleton’s Poetic Justice (1993), which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

In 1994, she acted in Sugar Hill with Wesley Snipes and the comedy Greedy with Michael J. Fox. She later appeared in the popular comedy There’s Something About Mary (1998) as Joanie and starred in Rain (2006), based on the V.C. Andrews novel. More recently, in 2018, she portrayed Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison in Fahrenheit 451.

Television Success

Television has been where Khandi Alexander made her biggest impact. She started with small roles in the 1980s, including appearances in Rags to Riches and A Different World. From 1995 to 1997, she portrayed Catherine Duke on NBC’s NewsRadio. At the same time, she also appeared in ER (1995–2001) as Jackie Robbins.

Her most iconic role came as Dr. Alexx Woods in CSI: Miami (2002–2009), where she starred in 145 episodes. She later brought depth to her portrayal of LaDonna Batiste-Williams in HBO’s Treme (2010–2013) and gained further recognition as Maya Lewis in the political drama Scandal (2013–2018).

Her television credits also include acclaimed performances in The Corner (2000), where she played the drug-addicted Fran Boyd, and in Bessie (2015), a film about blues legend Bessie Smith. In 2021, she appeared in What We Do in the Shadows as Contessa Carmilla De Mornay.

Khandi Alexander Awards

Khandi Alexander’s talent has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations. She won the Black Reel Award for Best Actress for The Corner (2001), a NAACP Image Award for CSI: Miami (2005), a Vision Award for Treme (2011), and another NAACP Image Award for Scandal (2015).

She has also received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, and several NAACP Image Awards for her diverse roles across television and film. Her range as a performer, from comedy to gritty drama, has solidified her as one of the most respected actresses of her generation.

