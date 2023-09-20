Kiambu Man Kills Mother By Throwing Her Into Well over ‘Religion, FGM, Polygamy 

Tragedy struck a village in Kiambu county when a man killed his mother by pushing her into a well before he died by suicide.

Locals in the Githunguri village said the two disagreed over his religion, her stand over Female Genital Mutilation and polygamy.

According to the locals, Simon Kimani is reported to have pushed his 75-year-old mother Mercy Maingi into a well before killing himself by jumping into the same well.

Kimani and his mother were in disagreement over the beliefs and practices of a religious group that he joined.

The controversial beliefs that triggered the feud include practicing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and allowing marriage to many wives.

A neighbor said the mother opposed his moves and had warned the son against the same.

This angered him Tuesday before he pushed her to the well and later died by suicide.

A team from the county disaster management department arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were taken to the local mortuary as police said they are investigating the tragedy.

