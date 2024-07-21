Kiambu Residents Urged To Return Looted Toxic Sodium Cyanide After Truck Accident

Government officials have appealed to Rironi residents who may have looted a consignment of Sodium Cyanide following a truck accident in the Kambembe area on Saturday to return the highly toxic chemical.

A tank of the extremely toxic chemical was found hidden at a residential home on Sunday while Ministry of Health officials were conducting a sensitization drive through the villages of Rironi and Kamandura.

National Environment Management Authority said there was a road accident that occurred Saturday, July 20 2024, at Rironi area along the Nairobi- Nakuru highway, Rironi sub location, Limuru Division, Kiambu County.

“The truck was carrying toxic chemicals, Sodium Cyanide which is dangerous and harmful to human health and the environment.”

“Several containers have been reported missing. The public is cautioned that the contents of the containers are extremely harmful and should immediately report to the nearest police station or Chiefs’ office if they spot the containers,” Nema said in a statement.

The public is also cautioned against coming into contact with the contents of containers, which are white substances in pellets form.

Rironi area chief Charles Kariuki urged locals who may have taken the jerricans to return them, as contact with the contents could be fatal.

“If you carried any of the chemical away, kindly know that it is very dangerous, return it for your own safety, no one will face any consequences for returning the chemical,” Kariuki said.

The Ministry of Health said after receiving reports of the truck accident, warning that ingestion of even small amounts could be fatal.

“Immediate symptoms including headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting. Severe exposure can lead to loss of consciousness and convulsions within minutes,” the MoH said.

“Long-term health issues, such as neurological damage, thyroid dysfunction, and cardiovascular problems, can result from prolonged or repeated exposure to lower levels of the chemical.”

According to the MoH, the environmental risks posed by sodium cyanide are equally alarming.

When released into waterways, it has the potential to kill a large number of fish and harm aquatic ecosystems over time.

“Although sodium cyanide degrades over time, its initial impact is devastating, necessitating swift and effective response measures,” the Ministry of Health explained.

Sodium cyanide is primarily used in industrial processes such as gold mining, where it dissolves and separates gold from ore using cyanidation.

It also serves as an important intermediate in the production of chemicals such as cyanuric chloride, which is used in herbicides, pesticides, and disinfectants.

Sodium cyanide is also used in electroplating to deposit metals such as gold, silver, and copper onto surfaces, organic synthesis for pharmaceuticals, metal cleaning and tarnish removal, and, historically, as a fumigant for pest control.

It is a potent toxic substance and can be lethal if ingested, inhaled, or absorbed through the skin. It is used in various industrial processes, such as gold mining, but must be handled with extreme caution. Exposure to sodium cyanide can interfere with cellular respiration by inhibiting cytochrome c oxidase, an enzyme crucial for oxygen utilization in cells.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include headache, dizziness, confusion, shortness of breath, and, in severe cases, seizures or loss of consciousness.

Safety protocols and proper protective equipment are essential when working with this chemical.