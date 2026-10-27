Kibabii University to Award Governor Lusaka Honorary Doctorate

Kibabii University will award Bungoma Governor Kenneth Makelo Lusaka an honorary doctorate during its 11th graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, Vice-Chancellor Professor Joshua Ondura Ogendo said the university would confer on Lusaka the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (DHumLitt), Honoris Causa.

The award recognises Lusaka’s contributions to public service, devolved governance, education, institutional development and environmental conservation.

“Pursuant to Section 9(1)(c) of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015, and Statute XLIV, Section 1(ix) of the Kibabii University Statutes, 2021, and upon recommendation of the University Senate with the consent of the University Council, Kibabii University hereby presents His Excellency Rt. Hon. Kenneth Makelo Lusaka for the conferment of the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (DHumLitt), (Honoris Causa), during the 11th Graduation Ceremony to be held on Friday, November 20, 2026,” Ogendo said.

Lusaka has served as Permanent Secretary for Livestock Development, the inaugural Governor of Bungoma County and Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Kenya.

During his public service career, he contributed to public administration, county institution-building and early childhood education. He also supported efforts to bring parliamentary proceedings closer to citizens.

His contribution to higher education includes supporting Kibabii University’s journey towards the award of its Charter in 2015 and the development of the Bachelor of Cooperative and Entrepreneurship Management programme.

The second-term governor has also championed environmental conservation and eco-tourism, including initiatives associated with the Mount Elgon ecosystem.