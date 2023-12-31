Kid Capri Announces He is Cancer-Free

Iconic DJ Kid Capri shared with his fans on Saturday that he has emerged victorious in battling against cancer.

The 56-year-old music maestro took to his Instagram to convey the news, emphasizing his resilience and triumph over the disease during the holiday season.

Despite facing health challenges throughout the year, Kid Capri maintained a stoic silence about his two surgeries, demonstrating his desire to keep his personal struggles private.

The DJ, who has been instrumental in various projects for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, decided to break his silence and share the uplifting news of his cancer-free status with his supporters.

In a grateful message to his followers, Kid Capri expressed his gratitude to a higher power, stating, “God is great! 3 days ago, I found out that I’m cancer-free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50.” The veteran DJ clarified that he chose not to disclose his health journey publicly earlier, emphasizing his aversion to seeking pity.

In the Instagram post, Kid Capri shared his joy and future plans, declaring, “I’m very happy; this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I’m getting even crazier than I did in 2023!! Thank you, God!”

Despite facing the challenges of cancer, Kid Capri remained committed to his passion for hip-hop. Earlier this year, in an interview with UPROXX, he reflected on his enduring love for his craft at 56. “I genuinely love what I do,” he affirmed. Kid Capri acknowledged the uphill battle faced by DJs in the industry and highlighted his determination to overcome stereotypes. “I became my own one-man band and didn’t need anybody in front of me. I could do everything myself, and I just needed the world to see it,” he added.