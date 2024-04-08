Kidada Jones Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Equally Impressive Siblings

Kidada Ann Jones is an American actress, model and fashion designer.

She is known for her work as a designer for The Walt Disney Company, particularly for her line called Kidada for Disney Couture.

Raised in Bel-Air with her younger sister Rashida, who is also an actress and screenwriter, Kidada has had a diverse career in the fashion industry, working with renowned designers like Tommy Hilfiger and being featured in various fashion magazines.

Additionally, she has published a book called School of Awake aimed at empowering young girls.

In her personal life, Kidada has been romantically linked to notable figures like LL Cool J, Tupac Shakur and Leonardo DiCaprio.

She has also been married to actor Jeffrey Nash.

Siblings

Kidada has several siblings, including Rashida Jones, Quincy Delight Jones III, Martina Jones, Rachel Jones, Kenya Kinski-Jones and Jolie Jones.

Rashida is her younger sister and is also known for her work as an actress and screenwriter.

Quincy is a half-brother, Martina is a half-sister from their father’s marriage to Swedish model Ulla Andersson and Rachel, Kenya and Jolie are other half-siblings from her father’s other relationships.

Parents

Kidada is the daughter of Quincy Jones, a renowned American record producer, musician and film producer, and Peggy Lipton, an American actress.

Quincy is a highly respected figure in the music industry, known for his prolific career and numerous achievements, while Peggy made a name for herself as an actress.

Peggy was of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, adding to the diverse heritage of Kidada, who grew up in a household frequented by celebrities like Michael Jackson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Career

Kidada has had a diverse career in the fashion industry, working as a designer for The Walt Disney Company and designing a clothing line for Snoop Dogg.

She has also appeared in several films, including The Faculty and Black & White, and has modeled for magazines such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Kidada has also published a book called School of Awake aimed at empowering young girls.

She is also known for her work as a designer for The Walt Disney Company, where she has a line known as Kidada for Disney Couture.

Relationship with Tupac Shakur

Kidada had a significant relationship with Tupac Shakur having met at a club, where Tupac apologized to her, leading to them dating.

Despite a rocky start due to Tupac’s critical comments about Kidada’s father, they reconciled and moved on with their relationship.

Kidada described Tupac as the love of her life, and they lived together for four months before his tragic death in Las Vegas in 1996.

Kidada was with Tupac in their hotel suite when he was shot, and she expressed deep regret about the events leading to his death.

She was one of the last people to speak to Tupac before he fell into a coma, telling him, “Do you know I love you? Do you know we all love you?”

Their relationship was marked by love, tragedy and a deep connection that endured beyond Tupac’s passing.