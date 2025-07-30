Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site 90% Complete, Says PS Omollo

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, has announced that construction of the solar-powered Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site is now 90% complete.

Speaking during a site inspection, Dr. Omollo said the project, launched in August 2024, is in its final phase, with ongoing works including painting, terrazzo finishes, and skimming undercoat. A team of 28 workers is currently on site.

“This modern facility is set to revolutionize the local blue economy,” he said.

The landing site features a cold room for bulk storage to preserve fish quality, a high-capacity fish bander to speed up processing, and an ice flake machine that can produce up to three tonnes of ice daily, ensuring freshness from sea to market.

Fish arriving at the site will be cleaned, iced, stored, and distributed in a streamlined process that adds value and improves market readiness.

The site also includes an open-air fish market, offering traders a clean and modern space to sell directly to customers, boosting incomes and improving product traceability.

Other key features include a fish gear mending shade for repairing equipment and a digester for managing fish waste, supporting environmental sustainability.

“This project marks a major step in transforming Kilifi’s fisheries sector into a climate-smart, income-generating enterprise for local communities,” said Dr. Omollo.