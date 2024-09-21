Kim Coles Net Worth

Kim Coles, an American actress and comedian, has built an impressive career in the entertainment industry, amassing a net worth of $3 million. Known for her standout roles in iconic television shows like In Living Color and Living Single, Kim Coles has become a household name, particularly for her vibrant humor and magnetic presence on screen.

Early Life

Born on January 11, 1962, in Brooklyn, New York, Kim Coles grew up in an academic family. Her father was the first Black dean at the prestigious Pratt Institute, a private university in New York. Kim attended a private Lutheran school during her childhood, where she was known for being quiet and academically focused. However, upon entering high school, her comedic talents began to surface, and she thrived in the spotlight. Kim graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, one of the top public high schools in New York.

Career

Kim Coles’ career took off in the early 1990s when she became a regular cast member on In Living Color, a popular sketch comedy show that helped launch the careers of many comedians. She appeared in 13 episodes during the show’s first season, showcasing her comedic versatility. Her performance on In Living Color marked the beginning of her rise to fame.

In 1993, Kim landed a major role in the beloved sitcom Living Single, playing the quirky and loveable Synclaire James-Jones. The show, which centered around the lives of six friends living in Brooklyn, became a cultural touchstone, and Coles’ portrayal of Synclaire remains one of her most iconic roles. She appeared in 118 episodes from 1993 to 1998, earning a nomination for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Expanding Her Horizons

While starring in Living Single, Kim Coles continued to expand her career. She made guest appearances on shows like Martin and The Crew, and in 1996, she hosted two episodes of the popular sketch comedy series MADtv. Coles also appeared in Frasier in 2000 as Dr. Mary Thomas, a role that earned her another NAACP Image Award nomination, this time for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

In addition to acting, Kim Coles took on hosting roles, such as leading the show New Attitude in 1999 and serving as a panelist on Hollywood Squares. Throughout the early 2000s, she appeared in hit TV shows like Six Feet Under, One on One, The Parkers, and My Wife and Kids. She also had a recurring role in the sitcom The Geena Davis Show.

As her career progressed, Kim Coles continued to work in both television and film. In 2005, she joined the cast of Celebrity Fit Club, where she appeared in seven episodes. She also had a role in the comedy film Kids in America. During the 2010s, she took on recurring roles in TV shows like Love That Girl!, Let’s Stay Together, and The Soul Man. In 2015, Kim took on a new challenge, working as a writer and executive producer for The BFF Chronicles.

Her more recent roles include appearances in the TV shows Quick Draw and Faux Show, as well as a part in the 2019 film Love is Not Enough. Kim Coles has proven her staying power in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning over three decades.

Personal Life

Kim Coles has been married twice. She first married Aton Edwards in 1985, and the couple stayed together until their divorce in 1995. In 2015, she married Reggie McKiver, a former SWAT police officer from the Dominican Republic. However, they divorced in 2019.

Kim Coles Net Worth

Kim Coles net worth is $3 million.