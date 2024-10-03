Kim Kardashian Siblings: A Closer Look at the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman.

She gained fame through her friendship with Paris Hilton and the release of a sex tape in 2007.

Kardashian starred in the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, leading to several spin-offs.

She founded successful brands including KKW Beauty and Skims, the latter valued at over $4 billion as of 2023.

Kardashian is also known for her advocacy in prison reform, and has four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Kim has three siblings, namely Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

Kourtney, born on April 18, 1979, is the eldest of the Kardashian siblings.

She gained fame through her participation in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spin-offs.

Kourtney has ventured into business by co-founding the lifestyle brand Poosh, which focuses on wellness and lifestyle content.

She has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick, namely Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Khloé, born on June 27, 1984, is known for her outspoken personality and strong presence on the family’s reality show.

She has become a successful entrepreneur, launching several businesses, including Good American, a denim brand that promotes body positivity and inclusivity.

Khloé has one daughter, True Thompson, with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Rob, born on March 17, 1987, is the only brother among the siblings.

He has appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has worked in various ventures, including a sock line called Arthur George.

Also Read: Derrick Henry Siblings: Get to Know Derrick Henry III

Rob also gained attention for his participation in Dancing with the Stars. He has one daughter named Dream Kardashian with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

In addition to her full siblings, Kim also has two half-sisters from her mother Kris Jenner’s marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner was born on November 3, 1995, and has gained international fame as a supermodel.

She has walked for numerous high-profile fashion shows and collaborated with top designers and brands.

Kylie Jenner, born on August 10, 1997, is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and is known for her significant influence on social media.

She founded Kylie Cosmetics, which became a billion-dollar brand largely due to her massive online following.

In 2019, she was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes.

Career

Kardashian has built a multifaceted career as a media personality, businesswoman, and social influencer.

She first gained attention as a stylist and friend of Paris Hilton before becoming widely known due to the release of a sex tape in 2007.

This led to the creation of the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021 and spawned several spin-offs.

Kardashian has launched numerous successful business ventures, including KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, both valued at over $1 billion at their peak.

In 2019, she founded Skims, a shapewear line that has grown into a $4 billion brand.

Beyond beauty and fashion, she has ventured into media with her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and has made cameo appearances in films like Ocean’s 8.

In recent years, Kardashian has also focused on social justice issues, advocating for prison reform and studying law with the aim of becoming a lawyer.