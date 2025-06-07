Kindiki continues with campaigns, says every part of Kenya will benefit from development

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said Friday the government is determined to roll out development projects and programs in every part of the country, calling out those attempting to divide the country along tribal lines.

Speaking at an Empowerment meeting in Machakos Town Constituency, the DP said no area will be discriminated against by the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

“Every County, every Ward in this country will benefit from development projects that will improve the lives of the people,” Kindiki said.

Presently in Machakos, the government is constructing 15 modern markets, several affordable housing projects including thousands of units for university and technical institutes and colleges in the county among other development initiatives.

All roads that had stalled have also been revived.

The government is also expanding electricity connection with a target of 6,500 new connections at a cost of Sh1.4 billion.

“When the time comes, we will account properly for every project in every region which the government has started including here in Machakos,” DP stated.

At the same time, the DP said the government is keen to ensure all communities co-exist peacefully for faster development of the country.

“All communities must peacefully co-exist. We must protect the unity of Kenya by all means possible because this is the only country we have. There is no room for divisions along tribal, religion, gender or age,” he added as he called on leaders to respect other leaders and wananchi.

Kindiki said the empowerment initiative aimed at uplifting the lives of Kenyans by creating sustainable income-generating opportunities, supporting local businesses, and empowering youth and women.

“We will continue to support them because our interest is uplifting their lives as we promised through Bottom-up Economic Transformative Agenda,” he noted.

The Economic Empowerment Program is meant to boost Saccos and groups belonging to mama mboga, boda boda riders, carpenters, shoe shiners, among other small traders who contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.