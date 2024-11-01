Kindiki Gets More Security as All Set for Swearing-in as DP

Immediate former interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki got extra security on Friday ahead of his planned swearing-in as the Deputy President.

As the interior CS, he has been enjoying the security of about 12 police officers.

His fortune changed when he got more police from the Presidential Guard, which protects the president and his family.

Up to 50 more officers were dispatched to beef up security at his homes in Nairobi and Tharaka Nithi, officials said.

He is scheduled to also take over the official residence in Karen. This is after Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as the DP.

Kindiki will first visit the Harambee House where he will formally hand over the interior docket to the acting one Musalia Mudavadi at about 9 am.

He will proceed to the venue of his swearing-in event.

Security was Friday enhanced in parts of Nairobi ahead of planned transition of power.

This will enable Kindiki be sworn in as the new Deputy President, November 1, 2024.

He will take over from Gachagua who was ousted from office in a bruising political battle.

Security authorities said all is set and they hope the event to end as stipulated in law.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Those planning to attend the event will be screened by security officials for general safety.

Government officials and ambassadors have been invited to the event.

More police were deployed to select Nairobi streets as a show of force and deter any form of criminality.

Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau chaired a meeting of Assumption of the Office of Deputy President Committee, which also includes members from the Assumption of the Office of President Committee to plan the event.

She later said the event will take place at KICC.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the swearing-in ceremony of the Deputy President-designate shall take place on Friday, 1st November 2024, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (K.I.C.C.) in Nairobi City County, from 10 am,” reads a gazette notice issued by Wanjau.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei published the names of the members of the Assumption to Office of the Deputy President committee, which will prepare for Kindiki’s swearing-in.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration, gazetted Friday, November 1, 20024, as a public holiday.

Mudavadi said the date has been set aside for the swearing in of Deputy President-designate Prof. Kithuri Kindiki.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, and sections 3 (b) and 12 (3) of the Assumption of Office of President Act, declares Friday, the 1st November, 2024, to be a public holiday, being the date of the swearing-in of the Deputy President-designate,” Mudavadi stated in the gazette notice.

President Ruto named Mudavadi as the acting interior CS following the developments in court where Gachagua lost his fight there.