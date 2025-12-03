Kindiki hosts new MP Wamuthende, Mt Kenya MPs, thank them for Mbeere North victory

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has appreciated Mt Kenya lawmakers for their tireless efforts in the recent Mbeere North by-election campaigns saying they gave everything to ensure UDA clinched the seat.

The DP hosted the MPs, including the newly elected lawmaker, Leonard Wamuthende Leo of Mbeere North, on Wednesday at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi thanking them for their focus and determination on the campaign trail.

“I thank each and every one of you for the huge contribution you made to ensure our success in the by-election. We are ending the year on a high note. We are grateful because you gave everything to ensure we won in Mbeere North,” DP said.

The Second in Command, who led the campaigns that culminated in Wamuthende’s victory, said they ensured the quest remained issue-based despite attempts by the opponents to force them to engage in insults and other useless engagements.

“Our opponents thought they would overrun us but with your efforts we won decisively. They didn’t have anything to tell the people but insult anyone they could think of,” DP noted.

He said Wamuthende’s political messaging was on point and won the people over to him.

The lawmaker thanked the Deputy President for his tirelessness and focus saying it is his leadership that delivered the win.

“I thank the DP for turning the tide in our favour. Before you came, things were really hot. I am humbled by your effort, it was clear the seat was not only about Mbeere but Kenya,” the MP noted.