Kindiki says government fast-tracking blue economy,infrastructure projects in Mombasa

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Sunday announced that the government is expediting major projects aimed at boosting the blue economy, infrastructure, and social amenities in Mombasa County.

Speaking in Tononoka on Sunday, Prof. Kindiki said the completion of the Liwatoni Fish Port, Kidongo Fish Market, and the acquisition of deep sea fishing vessels will significantly enhance fishing and related businesses along the Coast.

“The Government is accelerating the completion of the Liwatoni Fish Port, Kidongo Fish Market and the acquisition of deep sea fishing vessels to support fishing and the blue economy businesses in Mombasa County,” he said.

He said the construction of fresh produce markets in Sega, Old Town, Makupa, Changamwe, and Swaleh Khalid, alongside housing projects in Buxton and Nyali, as well as student hostels at the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic, will transform the county’s economy and improve livelihoods. On infrastructure, Prof. Kindiki highlighted the ongoing dualling of the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway up to Mariakani and the Nyali–Mtwapa Road, in addition to the operationalization of the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ), as critical in modernizing Mombasa and creating employment opportunities.

“Mombasa County leads the 47 counties in registration into Taifa Care with 800,000 out of 1,100,000 residents enrolled — an impressive 70 percent,” he noted.

Prof. Kindiki also took part in a resource mobilization drive for nano, micro, and small businesses, hosted by Mombasa County Woman Representative Zamzam Mohamed, as part of efforts to boost entrepreneurship and empower local traders.

A host of local leaders were present.