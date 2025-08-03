Kindiki says it is time for development as security restored in Kerio Valley

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Sunday urged North Rift leaders to support efforts to fully restore peace in the region, highlighting the progress made in combating banditry and cattle rustling.

He said that since the Kenya Kwanza Administration took over in September 2022, no effort has been spared in dealing with the menace brought by bandits and criminals that have been wreaking havoc in the area for years.

While addressing congregants at AIC Kabartonjo, Baringo North, where he attended a Church Service on Sunday, Kindiki said President William Ruto is keen on the realization of long-lasting peace needed for rolling out of development projects.

“We have established a firm foundation in the search for peace and security in Baringo and Kerio Valley region. This is the same foundation that the current Cabinet Secretary for Interior is pushing ahead to ensure the area is peaceful. We wish him all the best,” he said. Kindiki, who is the immediate former Interior Cabinet Secretary, encouraged Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap and his Tiaty Counterpart William Kamket, who were present during the Service, to be at the forefront in the quest for peaceful co-existence between local communities.

The DP, who made at least 19 visits to the region as Interior CS to lead peace restoration efforts, said no community was to blame for the insecurity in the area, but criminals keen to interfere with the region’s peace and stability.

“I’m happy to be back in Baringo when security has been restored. We have deployed National Police Reservists and special units, and if there is a shortage, we will increase the number,” he affirmed.

With peace restored, the DP stated, Baringo will realize faster development, and residents will benefit from the government’s multiple projects meant to elevate its economic growth.

“Security has improved and now we are focusing on expansion of roads, agriculture, water and education and other development activities in the region,” he noted.

Among the projects going on in the area are the tarmacking of Kipsaraman-Kinyach, Kinyach-Kapsowar and Barwesa-Kolowa Roads, which had stalled for years.

The DP also revealed that Chemolingot-Kapedo-Lokori-Lodwar Road is being prioritized, promising to push for its construction.

A number of modern markets are also underway in the County, including in Kabartonjo town.

“The President has done his best and we should continue praying for him to steer our country to greatness,” he urged.