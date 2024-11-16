Kindiki, Uhuru Call For Peace And Unity At Embu Bishop’s Ordination

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta have emphasized the importance of peace and unity during the ordination of Rt. Rev. Peter Kimani as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Embu.

Speaking at the ceremony that was also attended by President William Ruto and former DP Rigathi Gachagua, Kindiki urged the church and other believers to remain steadfast in praying for the country’s unity.

“I pray and plead with the church to continue praying for our country, that we may live in peace and harmony. Let us have a secure nation where we can worship God and raise our families in the land God has given us,” Kindiki said.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded Bishop Kimani for his new role and echoed Kindiki’s call for peace and cohesion. He underscored the need to eliminate tribalism, emphasizing that every Kenyan is significant.

Also Read: Ruto Pledges Action Following Catholic Bishops’ Concerns

“I echo what the Deputy President has said. Let us pray for our country, pray for peace, and pray for understanding among leaders and citizens. We must avoid tribalism and love one another. Kenya cannot prosper if we are divided,” Uhuru said.

His remarks followed the recent impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on grounds of tribalism. Gachagua, who was present at the event, was notably not given a chance to speak.

The former President also urged leaders to respect citizens, noting that mutual respect is essential for national progress.

“Leaders must respect the people they serve so they, in turn, can be respected. Peace and understanding are the cornerstones of a prosperous nation,” Uhuru concluded.