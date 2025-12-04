Kindiki vows to wipe out bandits in Meru County

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned bandits terrorizing residents of Meru County that they will face the full force of the government, promising intensified security operations to flush them out.

The DP said more specialized security officers and police reservists have been deployed to the area asserting the government’s quest to get rid of banditry and cattle rustling in the region once and for all.

“We are going to fix this problem once and for all. We will increase national police reservists and security officers in the area. We will hunt them wherever they are and flush them out,” he noted.

He spoke on Thursday during Tigania West Constituency Economic Empowerment Engagement at Athwana in Meru County.

The DP referenced the progress made in dealing with the bandits in Kerio Valley in the North Rift and terrorists in Lamu saying the same force and tact will be employed in fighting the criminals and cattle rustlers disturbing peace in Meru North.

“This is a national problem. It is beyond the governor, MP, MCA or local leaders. We are ready for it and I will ensure peace and order is fully restored in Meru,” he affirmed.

At the same time, he vowed that Mt Kenya region will not leave the government, promising to ensure fulfilment of all promises made by the administration to the region.

He stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration was voted in by the majority of residents and will continue to benefit from development programmes and projects like every other part of the country.

“We must remain in government to benefit from its programmes because we voted for it. Do not be lied to abandon a government you fought for and elected,” DP said.

Prof. Kindiki assured the residents that ongoing projects in the area will be accelerated for them to draw benefits.

“We are fulfilling all the promises we made to the people of Meru and across the country. We will not be drawn to the retrogressive politics of pride, insults and violence because that is not how we have been brought up,” he noted.

The government is funding projects worth billions of shillings in the region. Among them are the tarmacking of Kirindini-Mikinduri and Kunene-Miomponi Roads which are key to opening the area to economic development. Modern markets are also underway, most of them near completion.

The DP also promised residents affected by the prolonged dry spell in the area that relief food will be delivered to the region.

“We will not let the people suffer. We will support them until the situation eases,” he promised.