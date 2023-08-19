Kings Outreach Church Deregistration not linked to Shakahola Massacre

Kings Outreach Church associated with Prophet David Owuor has dispelled reports that its deregistration was linked to the Shakahola massacre.

Lawyers representing the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness said this was done in line with the provisions of the law following the dissolution of the Church. Led by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, the lawyers said before the dissolution, a notice was issued to all its members.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the cancellation of the church was done pursuant to Section 12 (1) (f) of the Societies Act which empowers the Registrar to cancel such registration upon dissolution of the society,” Omogeni said. Omogeni said the process started back in 2019 and was sealed last December in an Annual General Meeting attended by over 20,000 members. The decision to dissolve, he said, was informed by advice for ease of tax management and consolidation.

“On the same day immediately after the AGM, the relevant documents were filed at the Registrar’s office and duly receipted,” he said. Omogeni said an impression has been created that the deregistration was due to the crackdown on churches by the State. Threatening to take legal action, the lawyers gave the media house a 24-hour ultimatum to retract the publication saying it has caused great damages. “We have instructions from our client that you issue immediate retraction and admission of liability for defamation,” Jane Gathaara said.

Gathaara who was among the lawyers said the Kings Outreach was closed way before the discovery of the Shakahola incident.

Lawyer Gerald Odiwour also said the publication was defamatory and has since created a wrong perception of the church. He said it is only prudent for the media house to issue an apology.

“You can imagine what the public out there would think, this is a church that has the highest following across the country,” he said. “It is only appropriate, it is only sensitive, decent for it to withdraw and that should be within 24 hours.”

Senior Archbishop Major Gen. (Rtd) George Kyaka on Saturday said that the closure of the Church was not a result of any illegality but a subject of internal resolution by the leadership.

He said that an Annual General Meeting held on December 3, 2022, had already resolved to dissolve the Church and in its place focus on Repentance Holiness Church in a bid to cut on financial costs.

In a Gazette notice dated August 3, the Registrar of Societies deregistered five churches which include Kings Outreach. “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the schedule,” Registrar of Societies Maria Nyariki said.

Other churches were Pastor Ezekiel Odero Newlife Prayer Centre, Goodnews International Ministries, Helicopter of Christ Church, and Theophilus Church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...