Kipchumba Harold Sworn In As Nominated MP, Replaces CS Mbadi

Kipchumba Harold Kimuge has officially taken the oath of office as a nominated Member of the National Assembly.

His swearing-in follows a Gazette Notice by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on July 22, 2025.

IEBC Chairperson Erustus Ethekon announced the reallocation of ten special seats in the National Assembly. The adjustments came as a result of resignations, the death of some nominated members, and the need to correct inconsistencies in the party nomination lists submitted during the 2022 General Election.

Kimuge joins Parliament as a nominee of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), filling the seat left vacant by John Mbadi. Mbadi resigned after being appointed by President William Ruto as the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning on July 24, 2024. His appointment was approved by the National Assembly and he formally took office on August 8, 2024.

The 61-year-old Kimuge, who hails from Baringo County, is a well-known disability rights advocate and polio immunization ambassador. He holds a master’s degree in local governance and leadership and has been a member of ODM since 2012. He previously served as a nominated Senator in 2013.

His entry into the 13th Parliament is expected to strengthen representation for persons living with disabilities and enhance advocacy for inclusive policy-making.