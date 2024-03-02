Kipyegon Named SOYA Sportswoman Of Year, Kiptum Takes Man’s Category Posthumously

The late world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and double world record holder Faith Kipyegon were on Friday night crowned the 2023 Kenya’s top athletes at the 20th edition of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) Gala.

The event was held at KICC in Nairobi.

Kiptum, a former marathon sensation, who was laid to rest last week, was honoured in his death with the Sportsman of the Year Award while track queen Kipyegon bagged the Sportswoman of the Year Award for the third successive year.

The recognition rounded off an incredible year during which the two achieved a series of historic feats among them breaking the world records in their respective areas.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba paused in honor of Kiptum as he announced the late star as the winner of the men’s category.

The athlete perished together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana in a tragic road accident on February 11.

This was a few days before the gala, prompting the organisers to postpone it.

It took 10 months for the late Kiptum to completely change the world’s marathon running landscape, ushering in a new era with three fastest times in the history of the distance race.

Kiptum’s star continued to rise in 2023 when he conquered the London Marathon with a course record of 2:01:25 in April.

Last year in October Kiptum made headlines after he shattered the men’s world record by clocking 2:00:35, taking 34 seconds off fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge’s previous record.

By achieving that remarkable feat, he became the first man to run a legal marathon in under two hours and one minute.

In his absence, former world marathon record holder Patrick Makau stepped on the floor to pick the accolade from Namwamba on the behalf of the fallen athlete’s family.

In the women’s category, Kipyegon beat 5 kilometers world record holder Beatrice Chebet and world 800 meters champion Mary Moraa to bag a hat-trick of accolades.

Kipyegon obliterated three world records last year in her traditional 1500 meters , the 5,000 meters and the mile, though the 5,000m record was later broken by Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.

She also became the first woman to win the double of 1,500 and 5,000 metres at the World Championships held in Budapest.

National women’s 3×3 basketball team emerged the best of the best to win the Women’s Team of the Year Award after an incredible year which saw the side clinch the FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup title in Cairo, Egypt.

Malkia Strikers placed second following a historic year as the national women’s volleyball team finally hoisted their record extending tenth African Nations Volleyball Championships title in Cameroon.

Roll Ball national team were third best after they successfully defended their Roll Ball World Cup title with a 5-0 win over Egypt in the final held in Pune, India.

In the men’s category, back to back Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar floored Roll Ball national side and national under-18 football team (Junior Stars).

Winning the 2023 Kenya Cup propelled the sugar millers to be named Sports Team of the Year for the second year in a row.

The national women’s 3×3 basketball head coach Everlyn Kedogo was named the Coach of the Year after she guided the team to their historic triumph in Cairo.

The winners:

Sportsman of the Year

Kelvin Kiptum (Athletics) Daniel Simu (Athletics) Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Athletics)

Sportswoman of the Year

Faith Kipyegon (Athletics)

2. Beatrice Chebet (Athletics)

Mary Moraa (Athletics)

Sportsman Living With Disability

David Ngugi (Special Olympics-Cycling) Kelvin Kipkogei (Deaf Athletics) Titus Maundu (Para-Athletics)

Sportswoman With Disability

Asiya Sururu ( Para-Rowing) Purity Kandie (Special Olympics, Athletics) Nancy Chelagat (Para-Athletics)

Special Category (Men)

National special Olympics Handball team

Special category (Women)

National Special Olympics Beach Volleyball Team

Sports Team of the Year ( Men)

Kabras Sugar (Rugby) Roll Ball National Team National Under-18 Football Team

Sports team of the Year (Women)

3×3 National Basketball Team National Volleyball Team Roll Ball National Team

Coach of the Year

Evelyn Kedogo (Basketball)

Most Promising (Boy)

Ismael Kipkurui (Athletics) Aldrine Kibet (Football) Nathaniel Muchoki (Chess)

Most Promising (Girl)

Valerie Nekesa (Football) Bianca Ngecu (Golf) Nancy Cherop (Athletics)

School Coach of the Year

Isaac Muresia (Namwela)

School Team of the Year (Boys’)

Koyonzo (Rugby) Namwela (Namwela) St Anthony, Kitale (Football)

School Team of the Year (girls’)

Kwathanze (Volleyball) Nyamira (Hockey) Butere Girls High School (Football)

Hall of Fame

Henry Rono (Athletics)