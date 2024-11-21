Kisii Assembly Deputy Speaker Denies Hiring Goons to Visit Terror on Colleagues 

Kisii Deputy Speaker Jacob Bagaka has denied claims that he sponsored attacks on three colleagues attending a funeral in his Ward Wednesday after.

Instead, the Masige West Ward Representative said the utterances by MCAs Michael Motume (Masige East), Thomas Obare (Bassi Boitangare) and Naftal Onkoba (Nyacheki) attracted wrath from Governor Simba Arati supporters who were at the scene.

“I was not in my ward throughout Wednesday, the day they are claiming they visited there but i gather they had lashed out at the governor when they were given chance to condole the visited family,” Bagaka spoke by phone early Thursday.

Bagaka, an ardent Simba Arati supporter, said he was not aware the three were visiting his Ward when goons ambushed them as they drove out the home of Dr Enock Ondari, who had lost his mother.

The deceased is due for burial next week.

Ondari is among hopefuls that have announced their interest in Kisii Governorship and challenge Arati.

It is not clear yet if his bid is part of reasons the goons attacked the anti-Arati Ward Reps.

Arati , like Ondari, hails from Bobasi.

Late Wednesday, the Ward Reps said they had barely driven 300 metres from the homestead when they ran into the barricade the goons had set up.

They were, however, able to repulse the attackers with the help of a reinforcement of youth from Dr Ondari home.

On Thursday Bagaka said while he was not privy to all details regarding the incident on colleagues their utterances may had given them away.

“They were going round castigating me and the governor. Masige West is a peaceful ward and my people are peace loving but would not want some outsiders to come and sell them politics of hatred and division,” he said.