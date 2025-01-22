Kisii Court Hands 135 Year Jail Term to Marani Witchcraft Suspect Killers 

A court in Kisii Wednesday indicted four men over the murder of witchcraft suspects.

Among the four are a man and his son.

The four would serve a total of 135 years, 40 years each in prison.

They were hauled to court over the slaughter of four women in Marani over witchcraft in October 2021.

The four were named as Amos Nyakundi Ondieki alias Sonko, Evans Ogeto Okari and Hesborn Ong’ondi Gichana.

Chrispine Makworo who is Ondieki’s son, a minor during the incident was slapped with a lenient 15 year imprisonment.

Justice Waweru Kiarie delivered the ruling virtually Wednesday morning.

The four were found guilty of killing Jemima Miranga, 60, Agnes Ototo, 57, Sigara Onkware, 62, and Sindege Mayaka, 85 in October 2021.

Villagers had accused the deceased of bewitching a high school candidate making him go dumb.

An enraged mob consisting the suspects stormed the suspects homes one after the other, dragged them into Nyagonyi primary school grounds and torched their frail frames.

Justice Kiarie described the killing as horrific adding that no human being deserves such treatment.

He tangible and circumstantial evidence adduced was overwhelming to indict the suspects.

“When two or more persons form a common intention to prosecute an unlawful purpose in conjunction with one another, and in the prosecution of such purpose an offence is committed of such a nature that its commission was a probable consequence of the prosecution of such purpose, each of them is deemed to have committed the offence,” Justice Kiarie said while referring to section 21 of the Penal Code.

At least 16 suspects were initially been arraigned in court in connection with the killings.

Later 12 were acquitted as investigations narrowed down to the four.

Christopher Mayaka, one of the children of the late Sindege Mayaka, welcomed Justice Kiarie’s judgment saying justice was served.