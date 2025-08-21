Kisii Governor Arati defends move to support Ruto

Kisii Governor Simba Arati Wednesday vowed to work closely with President William Ruto to foster development in the region.

He spoke as the government unveiled a plan to construct a Sh350 million market at Nyambera area, a Kisii town suburb.

Arati, however, said he was not running away from the fact that the community was planning to front former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi for President.

“Yes we have him but we are going to do politics at the right time, for now let’s focus on doing development for our people,” he told an enthusiastic crowd at the Green Grocery market .

He was on the people tour Wednesday afternoon across Kisii town streets.

The ODM deputy party leader defended the move to back Ruto saying it is inspired by political wisdom.

Service delivery to the people, added Arati, must take precedence over political rivalry.

“The president is going to come to Kisii soon and make sure you receive him well,” the governor said.

He separately directed local police to take immediate action against sellers of illicit alcohol operating in the market.

He expressed concern over the rise in health incidents and criminal activities linked to the consumption of unregulated liquor.

“This illegal trade not only endangers lives but also undermines law and order,” he stated.

He instructed law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest those involved in the production and distribution of illicit alcohol.

“We cannot grow as a county with alcohol. We shall rehabilitate all alcoholics,” he stated.

He asked those who persist to ship out by December.

Arati said already Ruto has shown willingness to expand the Kisii -Kaplong highway and also construct a bypass to decongest Kisii town.

And speaking at Nyanchwa, the county Governor warned that no land grabbers will be allowed to encroach on public land.

The Governor further pledged to collaborate with the National Housing Corporation in future housing projects.

He said the management of the current houses and the land in Nyanchwa will be managed for the good of the people of Kisii and further thanked officers who have helped in bringing the revenue collection to the upward trajectory.

Present were National Housing corporation Chairman, Yusuf Chanzu, David Mathu-MD NHC, Officers from the NHC, Kisii CECM for lands and physical planning, the County Secretary, Leader of Majority, lands committee chair, MCAs, Chief officers, county directors among others.

The NHC chairman thanked the county Governor for taking great interest in his people and securing the land and houses for the people of Kisii.