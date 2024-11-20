Kisii MCA, 16 Others in Court Over Malicious Damage to Property 

A Kisii Ward Representative was Wednesday arraigned for malicious damage to property.

Gaudencia Omariba was arraigned alongside 16 youths rounded up by police late Tuesday.

They were earlier taken in for questioning in connection with to a raid at Kisii Woman Representative Donya Toto’s offices before being arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Among the suspects were two high school students out on vacation and a male suspect with sight challenges.

Property worth Sh200,000 was vandalized, prosecution told the court.

They were charged with the offence of malicious damage to property contrary to Section 339(1) of the Penal Code.

The particulars were that on 19 November 2024 about 1400 hours at Daraja Moja Kisii town in Kisii County with others not before court, wilfully and unlawfully damaged property valued at Sh200,000.

They all denied the charges before Resident Magistrate, Wahinya Kugwa.

They were freed each on a cash bail of Sh10,000 or a bond of Sh150,000 with a similar surety.

The case would come up for a mention on December 4, 2024.

The suspects were represented by lawyers George Morara, Hilary Ongori and Sonye Ondari.