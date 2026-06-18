Kisii Residents Protest Withdrawal of County Road Equipment, Allege Political Discrimination

Tempers are rising in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency after residents accused the Kisii County Government of withdrawing road maintenance machinery from the area, leaving several wards with impassable roads and fueling claims of politically motivated discrimination.

The controversy erupted after county tractors completed road works in Kiamokama Ward before being redeployed elsewhere, leaving residents of Gesusu, Masimba, Nyamasibi and Ichuni wards questioning why their roads remain unattended despite repeated appeals.

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Suguta, Masimba Ward, Masimba MCA Hon. Bouse Mairura said he had submitted a list of roads requiring urgent repairs to the county administration but alleged that no action had been taken.

Mairura claimed the withdrawal of the machinery was intended to disadvantage wards whose elected leaders had not supported Governor Simba Arati’s political agenda.

“I submitted the roads that are supposed to be done by the Kisii County administration. The people of Nyaribari Masaba deserve services just like residents in other parts of the county,” he said.

The MCA further urged residents to consider withholding county taxes until the administration addresses the deteriorating road network.

“We cannot continue paying taxes while our roads remain neglected. I am asking residents to demand accountability and withhold revenue until Governor Simba Arati orders repairs and ensures that services are delivered equally,” Mairura said.

Residents from the affected wards echoed the concerns, saying poor roads have disrupted transport, business and farming activities.

In Gesusu Ward, residents said they felt neglected despite contributing taxes to the county.

“We see county machines working in other areas, but our roads have been forgotten. We are also taxpayers and should not be punished because of politics,” one resident said.

Residents in Masimba accused the county leadership of allocating development projects based on political loyalty rather than need.

“Roads are not personal property of leaders. They belong to the people. Our children, traders and farmers depend on these roads every day,” another resident said.

Those in Nyamasibi said the situation worsens during the rainy season, making movement difficult and affecting access to essential services.

“We have waited for repairs for a long time. The county should serve all wards equally without considering political differences,” a resident said.

Mairura described the alleged selective allocation of county resources as “archaic and unacceptable leadership,” insisting that development should benefit all residents regardless of their political affiliation.

“County resources belong to all wananchi, not a select few,” he said.

The Kisii County Government had not responded to the allegations by the time of publication.