Kisumu Girls’ School Closed Indefinitely Following Student Unrest

Kisumu Girls’ High School has been closed indefinitely after students went on a rampage.

Reports indicate that the students have since been sent home.

A teacher who spoke to Capital FM said trouble started last night when the administration declined to have a music in the school.

“The students were eager to have music as an entertainment but the management declined the program last night,” the teacher who sought anonymity said.

It has also been reported that the students sought the resignation of the principal.

The learners also alleged that the environment was not conducive.

